SOME 16 people linked to an old people’s home in Ronda have been placed in isolation after coming into contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

Those isolated include 10 of the 49 residents of the old people’s home, named Seniors Ronda, and six workers.

The victim, a man who suffered from serious health complications, was admitted to the Hospital de la Serrania de Ronda last weekend and, according to the protocol, was subjected to a rapid PCR test, and tested positive.

Subsequently, two more tests were performed, which were negative and positive, respectively.

A fourth, non-rapid PCR test was carried out, the result of which, sent to a hospital in Malaga, was negative.

The man died shortly after from his deteriorated health.

As as a precautionary measure, the Junta has taken the measure to isolate the people who had had direct contact with deceased.

Corresponding PCR tests have been done to check whether any contagion occurred.

The initial results of the tests carried out so far have been negative, pending on the results of a second test.

Without waiting for the definitive result, the management team of the old people’s home has activated the corresponding protocol to prevent any possible further contagion.

Visits have been restricted and the families of those affected have been notified.

Meanwhile, official data from the Ministry of Health reported Tuesday that the province of Malaga has seen 18 more individuals cured of coronavirus, with no new infections detected at a general level or in the two outbreaks in the province-Casabermeja and Red Cross.

Additionally, no hospitalised patients have been added to the figures and no deaths have been recorded.

These stats could fluctuate this Wednesday if positive results are confirmed in the second testing of Ronda’s case.