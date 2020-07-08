HEALTH bosses in the Valencian Community want 75% of people aged 64+ to get a flu jab this autumn, according to new proposals.

The health ministry wants the bulk of its annual influenza injection programme out of the way in case a second spike of the coronavirus leads to overburden at hospitals this winter.

The main stresses to the medical system caused by flu tend to be in late January and February.

Projections suggest the ministry will need a 60% increase in its regular vaccine order to cover around 1.3 million people.

That preventative target figure is almost double the number of vaccinations that took place during the last autumn and winter seasons.

The expanded programme, which was announced last month by Valencia’s president, Ximo Puig, will also target people in vulnerable groups like those who suffer from ongoing serious conditions and pregnant women.