TEMPERATURES are literally boiling in an emergency field hospital zipped up next to Alicante General Hospital to act as a coronavirus case overflow centre.

The facility was built in April, but three months later both patients and medical staff are now feeling the heat as a union claims its members ‘cannot cope’ with the hot summer working conditions.

The CSIF union said that people’s health was being threatened and that the field hospital was breaking occupational health laws with greenhouse-style temperatures.

A union statement said: “The level of discomfort for both medical staff and patients is unacceptable.

“We are demanding that these problems are solved as soon as possible.”

The CSIF have filed a complaint with the Valencian health ministry.