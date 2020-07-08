SPANISH motorsport legend, Fernando Alonso has announced he will return to Formula 1 next season.

The two-time world champion has signed a two-year deal with his former team Renault.

This will be his third stint at the Enstone team, after a two year spell away from the tracks.

The 38-year-old will partner Esteban Ocon for the 2021 season, following Ricciardo’s move to McLaren.

“It’s a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level,” said Alonso.

“The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I.”

Renault haven’t achieved a podium finish in almost a decade and they hope that the return of Alonso can change that.

The Asturias born racer last won a race in 2013, with his last podium finish coming a season later in 2014.

“The signing of Fernando Alonso is part of Renault’s plan to continue its commitment to F1 and to return to the top of the field,” said team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

“The strength of the bond between him, the team and the fans make him a natural choice.

“In addition to past successes, it is a bold mutual choice as well as a project for the future.

“His experience and determination will enable us to get the best out of each other to take the team towards the excellence that modern Formula 1 demands.

“He will also bring to our team, which has grown very fast, a culture of racing and winning to overcome hurdles together.”

The Spaniard left F1 in 2018 and pursued other racing disciplines, including the Indianapolis 500 and the Dakar Rally.

A return to F1 was never ruled out however for the 2005 and 2006 world champion, even going as far as to state in January that he would win the championship if given the right car.