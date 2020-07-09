VUELING will add five new direct connections to Malaga in August.

The low-cost airline has announced this Wednesday that from next month it will connect the Costa del Sol Airport with Asturias, Lyon, Marseille, Cardiff and Zurich.

It will also add flights between Sevilla and Valencia.

The new connections increase its number of routes to domestic and international destinations from Andalucia to 43.

According to a statement from the airline, the additional flights will help see 500 weekly departures and arrivals in the southernmost community.

In its overall offer for August, Vueling will incorporate 65 new direct routes from its entire network of airports in Spain and the rest of Europe, reaching a total offer of 240 routes (95 of them domestic), equivalent to about 2,800 weekly flights.

The airline launched its summer programme on June 22, which sees it gradually resume routes after three months of flight restrictions due to COVID-19.

The announcement comes following the recent aid plan for airlines proposed by the Spanish government in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.