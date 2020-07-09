THE Junta de Andalucia has opened the application period for rental subsidies that will benefit some 1,800 Malaga citizens.

It can be requested until September 30 online or over the phone.

The aid comes in order to minimise the economic and social impact of coronavirus in the homes of families with scarce resources.

In Malaga, €6.4 million will be allocated and some 1,799 people will benefit. €4,749,661 will be alloted in 2020 and €1,727,149 in 2021.

READ MORE:

Applicants must meet a series of requirements, such as being unemployed, affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation Scheme (ERTE) or self-employed with a 30% decrease in income.

In addition, they must have been registered in the rental housing for at least six months and must not be a house-owner.

The applicants income must be three times less than the IPREM (Public Indicator of Multiple Effects Income), which is €1,613 euros per month.

Additionally, in the month prior to the application and the payment of the rent plus basic supplies (electricity, water, gas, community fees) must be greater than 35% of the family unit’s income.

The application for the government aid must be submitted to the single online register of the Administration of the Junta de Andalucía, at the web address https://juntadeandalucia.es/servicios/ayuda/presentacion-electronica.html.

The subsidy has been approved in Ministerial Order 336/2020 of April 9 and replaces the State Housing Plan 2018-2021.

The aid is in compliance with the Royal Decree 11/2020 of March 31, which adopts urgent complementary measures in the social and economic field to deal with COVID-19.