MANUEL Pellegrini has been appointed as the new Real Betis manager.

The Sevilla based club have named the former Manchester City and West Ham boss as their new manager.

The Chilean, who also managed Real Madrid, Malaga and Villareal in Spain’s top flight was sacked by the London club in December.

The 66-year-old signed a three-year contract that is due to expire in 2023.

A statement on Betis’s website said: “Real Betis have appointed a coach of a high level and big international prestige to elevate the performance of the first team in a three-year project.”

Read More:

He will succeed Rubi, who was sacked on June 21, following a defeat by Athletic Bilbao.

Sports director Alexis Trujillo will be in charge for the rest of this season with three games still left to play.

The Greens are in 13th, sitting comfortably in mid-table and have nothing left to play for, as they can’t make up the points difference to end up in the European spots, while mathematically they’re safe from relegation.

Pellegrini won one Premier League title and two League Cups during his three-year spell in Manchester.