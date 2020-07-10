ESTEPONA has announced it will give out a total of 73,479 tickets to the Selwo Aventura park facilities free of charge.

These tickets can be collected at the town hall in the Puertosol building, as announced this Wednesday by the Mayor, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano.

The invitations are possible thanks to a collaboration agreement signed between Estepona and Parques Reunidos, the company responsible for the park.

READ MORE:

Selwo Aventura is considered one of the main tourist symbols of the town and regarded as one of the best parks in Andalucia thanks to its continuous renewal and improvement of facilities.

The park has more than a million square metres and more than 1,000 animals from different continents, living in semi-freedom.

A novelty of the park is the creation of ‘Selwo Lodge Zulu’, five independent apartments, specifically designed to permit visitors to surrender to 24 hours of nature, relaxation, adventure.

SELWO ESTEPONA: Has more than 1,000 animals from different continents, living in semi-freedom.

Each apartment is composed of two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room with television and integrated kitchen, a bathroom with shower, air conditioning hot/cold and a large private terrace as well as a jacuzzi area and alfresco dining.

Each has a capacity for 6 people, one of which is wheelchair friendly.

Selwo Lodge Zulu compliments the Watu and Masai villages, which have a total of 13 and 10 cabins, respectively.