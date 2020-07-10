ORIHUELA Costa has been presented with a Qualitur flag in recognition of high standards on the area’s beaches.

Popular with expats and Spanish alike, they received the distinction because of the general quality, hygiene and overall experience for visitors.

FLYING THE FLAG: Orihuela Mayor and other dignitaries on Wednesday

An additional standard to meet this year was that of safety in light of the Coronavius, which closed all beaches for three months.

Whilst local dignitaries commended the work of the municipal departments, technicians and politicians that contributed to the recognition, Orihuela’s mayor raised a broader issue.

Emilio Bascuñana claimed: “I think we are doing a magnificent job on the beaches, but we also need to promote other tourist areas such as our historical, artistic, monumental and cultural heritage.”