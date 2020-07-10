IT has taken hell and brimstone… but Ciudad Quesada’s new-look main road is finally open.

Following years of delays due to storms, floods and pandemics, Avenue de las Naciones is back to its best.



IMPROVEMENTS: New mini-roundabout and wider pavements

It had suffered for many years with poor lighting, poor parking and a road surface in dire need of attention.

Despite Rojales finally receiving funding and setting a January 2020 start date, early delays caused frustration among local businesses.

But now, after the long enforced lockdown, businesses can look to a ‘new normal’ with wider pavements, brighter lighting and a renewed road surface.



LONG TIME COMING: Work started in January

One, The Marquee Bar, is hoping for good times around the corner.

“It should make Quesada a more desirable place to visit and also to live, the new-look main street should have a real positive impact,” said boss Paula Stoneham.

“A fresh start for the summer is much needed,” added Nicola Kemp, office manager at Barcelo Real Estate.

EXCLUSIVE: Start date announced back in November

Diane Webber at Johnson’s Supermarket, insisted it ‘should make a difference to all businesses that have struggled’.

Kelly Aspbury. at Treasure Chest Charity Shop: added: “we’re already getting good feedback from customers, it’s just nice to see people again!”

Councillor Derek Monks meanwhile admitted the delays were ‘frustrating’ and had come as Rojales couldn’t dictate the pace of the works, with the money coming from Valencia.