A MAN died when he plunged into rough seas to try and rescue his wife off La Mata Beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

An off-duty policeman managed to rescue the woman after spotting the couple being dragged out to sea, but her husband died at the scene.

Just north of Torrevieja, the beach is very popular with expats and Spanish alike.

The eagle-eyed Guardia Civil agent spotted the couple struggling at the Torrevieja resort on Friday night, July 10.

POPULAR: La Mata Beach (archive image taken before this year)

The man, a 60-year-old Bolivian national and resident of Germany, had been trying to rescue his wife, a 58-year-old German, who couldn’t cope with the strong waves.

First, the woman was rescued and taken back towards the shore, where two members of the public transferred her to the beach.

The Guardia agent returned to pull her husband from the water. but despite resucitation attempts that lasted 45 minutes, he could not be save.

The woman was transferred to the Torrevieja University Hospital.

Rough seas had closed the beaches over recent days at nearby Guardamar del Segura, with red flags preventing anyone from entering the sea.

Strong easterly winds up to 21km/h will continue this week until Friday, according to weather.com

Many TripAdvisor reviews of the beach do mention “wind”, “strong currents” and “rip tides”.