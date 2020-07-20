A PLAN to solve the traffic jams between San Pedro de Alcantara and Marbella is set to be put out to tender.

Costing around €17.8 million, the proposal hopes to tackle the issue of daily congestion on several fronts.

The central government has already committed to investing the much needed cash for the plan, which includes adding a third lane in each direction.

Headed up by the Ministry of Development, the works will prioritise road safety and improve the access roads to the A-7.

They will also look to introduce braided lanes and move the bus stops so they are no longer on the main road.

The entrance into Puerto Banus is also set to be upgraded and there will be a new pedestrianised walkway linking the port with Nueva Andalucia.

The latter, it is hoped, will encourage people to walk to Banus from Nueva Andalucia rather than drive, freeing up space on the roads.

The exit roads will also be expanded after being classed as ‘insufficient’, particularly the one connecting the A-7 to the Ronda road.

Indeed the three most critical areas are where the Ronda road connects to the A-7 (heading towards Marbella), the access road connecting San Pedro to the A-7 and the A-7 exit into San Pedro.

Deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier Garcia, said the local government has sent specifications for the plan to the Ministry of Public Works.

They are now waiting for the project to be put out to tender.

“We already unanimously approved it in full and we will continue to demand it,” he said, “this project is very important to us.”