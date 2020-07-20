THE Valencian Community’s president, Ximo Puig, has said that a rise in COVID-19 cases on the Costa Blanca has been caused by Spaniards coming into the area.

The Community introduced a mandatory extension on mask wearing last Saturday(July 18) to counter a number of localised coronavirus case rises including 72 in the north Costa Blanca resort of Gandia.

President Puig said that contact tracing had shown that increased confirmed cases were largely attributed to visitors from other parts of Spain coming on holiday or to visit relatives.

“The work of our health service tracers has been vital in quickly locking down any outbreaks and the evidence is that people aged between 20 and 40 years seem to be most vulnerable”, Puig added.

He insisted that with the need for tourism to bolster the economy, preventative measures like mask wearing are essential, and he called on everybody to play their part by following the new rules.

“ Nobody should let their guard down as the coronavirus is still very much out there and anybody can catch it.”

Ximo Puig also appealed for owners of night entertainment venues to make sure their guests wear masks and observe social distancing.

The last 10 days has seen no deaths from COVID-19 in the Valencian Community, but with the rise in cases, there has been an increase in hospital admissions.