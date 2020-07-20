TWO teenage boys have been arrested in separate incidents for the murders of their own mothers.

One 16 year-old boy, from Cordoba, was arrested on Sunday at his family home for the killing of his 48 year-old mother.

The Policia Nacional were alerted to an altercation at the house where the mother and son lived, on Calle Conquistador Benito de Baños, at 20:00 on Sunday.

On arrival they found the dead body of the mother and detained the minor who is believed to have used a knife to kill her, according to El Pais.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a 17 year-old boy was also arrested in Huelva for the murder of his 51-year-old mother.

Guardia Civil had been called to the home after receiving a call about a possible suicide attempt by a boy in the apartment building.

But open arrival, at around 17:30, police found his mother strangled to death.

The teen, who has a history of mental health issues, had reportedly called his psychologist after strangling his mum.

The trained doctor immediately informed the authorities.

The 16-year-old suspect in Cordoba has no history or violence or mental health issues.