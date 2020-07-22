A MAN has died after coming into trouble in the waters off Estepona beach today.

The 57-year-old was swimming off Rada beach just before noon when he began to struggle.

He was around 60 metres from the shoreline when a lifeguard and a relative swam out to bring him back to the shore.

Despite paramedics and Policia Local’s best efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It comes after another man drowned further down the coast yesterday afternoon.

The 50-year-old was swimming off La Carihuela beach in Torremolinos when he began to struggle in the water at around 2pm.

The beach had erected a red flag at noon.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he also died at the scene.