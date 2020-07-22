MEMBERS of the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP) of the Malaga Police force have been keeping a keen eye on social media networks.

Policia local have been carrying out preventive monitoring work through social networks and open internet sources to crack down on partying.

The monitoring has resulted in several events, which did not meet the relevant security and established COVID-health protocols, being called off.

Police are ensuring that such activities have permits and comply with preventive measures against COVID-19.

Established requirements for the celebration of an event include the obligation to subscribe to a civil liability insurance contract as well as establish corresponding admission and surveillance services.

Additionally, they must comply with the measures established in the Order of June 19, 2020, adopting preventive public health measures in the Autonomous Community of Andalucia to deal with the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

Likewise, in line with the Order of July 14, 2020, the mandatory use of masks.

Large gatherings at private residences are also strictly prohibited under Spain’s ‘new normal.’

The surveillance has already seen the cancellation of a scheduled event for 500 people. The function was lacking relevant permits and authorisations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,409 people have been hospitalised in Andalucia and 784 have been in intensive care.

As parties and nightclubs become the new hotspots of COVID-19 outbreaks in Spain, police are forced to take exceptional measures, with almost 1,000 people already fined for not wearing mask in Spain’s Malaga