RESIDENTS across parts of Javea on the northern Costa Blanca have spent most of the week without drinking water following breaks in a key pipeline from the local desalination plant.

Thousands of homes were hit on the Tossalet, Cap Martí, Balcón al Mar, Montgó and Costa Nova urbanisations at the height of summer.

The municipal water company Amjasa said that supplies were cut on Monday(July 20) and repairs were carried out to sort out the broken pipe, with water restored to costumers on Wednesday.

Unfortunately the repair to the pipe did not last long and local taps ran dry again.

An Amjasa spokesman said:- “We are fully aware of what it means to be without water in mid-July and we are sorry for what has happened”.

Water tankers were drafted in to key locations across the urbanisations as residents filled up their buckets and containers.

Amjasa said that they hoped to start partially resuming supplies this Friday lunchtime with a full service restored by this evening.

Javea’s mayor, Jose Chulvi, met with Amjasa bosses yesterday(July 23) to demand action be taken to prevent a repeat of this week’s events.