NORWEGIAN scientists have revealed the findings of a study on a five metre long shark spotted off the coast of Mallorca last year.

The impressive specimen was discovered by a Norwegian research vessel that was operating 25km south off the Balearic Island, just east of Cabrera Grande Island.

The boat was performing research on the expansion of the Cabrera Archipelago National Park and was documenting various sea creatures such as loggerhead turtles, bluefin tuna and dolphins.

Whilst observing the waters surface, researchers spotted the beast breaching the water with the trademark ‘Great White’ style dorsal fin.

The boats crew estimated that the shark measured upward of five metres based on the 5.2 metre length of the vessel.

Statements from the Balearic Islands Coastal Ocean Observing and Forecasting System (SOCIB) explained that in the days leading up to the discovery, a lack of sightings of other sea creatures was noted.

Photos of the shark, taken from the boats mast went viral and reports flooded in that the specimen was the first Great White shark spotted in Mediterranean waters for over 30 years.

However 12 months later, findings from the National Institute of Biology and Alnitak have revealed the true identity of the beast.

According to the papers, the shark is actually a huge female Short Fin Mako Shark, or ISURUS OXYRINCHUS.

Known as a ‘Blue Pointer’ or ‘Bonito Shark’ the relatively large species is registered as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Whilst the findings will disappoint some, the discovery is equally as important as this particular fish is now the largest Mako ever recorded.

The previous record was a 4.45 metre female caught off the Mediterranean coast of Six-Fours les-Plages, France in 1973.