IT has been difficult to find the bright side of the coronavirus crisis. But one perk of a worldwide shutdown is the positive effect it has had on wildlife and the environment.

After 60 years, the endangered Iberian Lynx would appear to have returned to the Serrania de Ronda.

Elsewhere, 122 Kashmiri goats took over the seaside town of Llandudno in Wales. Venice finally has clean canals and deer have even been spotted in the usually hectic streets of London and Paris.

Thanks to us staying home, air pollution has decreased so monumentally that the Himalayas are visible for the first time in 30 years.

Quickly, the internet generated viral images captioned ‘nature is healing, we are the virus’ one photoshopping dinosaurs onto New York’s Times Square, another placing a giant rubber duck on the Thames.

But, as we navigate our new normal, littering has surged and congestion is set to exceed pre-lockdown levels.

Surely, we can find a way to enjoy our planet and look after it at the same time.