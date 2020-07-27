MANUEL Romo, from Extremadura, has been named the most handsome man in Spain.

The 24-year-old has won the title of Mister International Spain 2020, after entering the beauty competition held in Castellon, on July 24.

WHITE SMILED ROMO: 24-year-old from Extremadura wins beauty pageant in Castellon (Credit to Diario As)

Contrary to the ruling of the competition, a poll held by El Huffington online revealed that 96% of 3009 voters, disagreed with Romo being the best looking man in Spain.

The 6 foot 3 beauty pageant winner wore a national costume, a gold swimming speedo, and an evening outfit for the categories in the competition.

Romo has a degree in Administration, Business management, and law, and is currently living in Portugal.

SPEEDO SPANIARD: Manuel Romo wins Mister International Spain 2020 (Credit to DiezMinutos.es)

In an interview with ¡Hola! he said his new title gives him a chance to be an ’ambassador for the 21st-century man, who cares for himself on the outside but also on the inside.’