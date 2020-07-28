A YOUNG Irish holidaymaker has died after being hit by a car during a night out in Marbella.

The Dubliner, named as Josh Begley-Taylor, was struck in the early hours of Monday morning along with a friend, who suffered a broken leg.

The tourist, in his early 20s, had been taken on a horse and carriage tour of the town and was reportedly in ‘good spirits’ just hours before the tragic incident.

Sources close to the family told the Irish Times that it was shortly afterwards that he was struck but there are few other details as local police have yet to comment.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the death and that it was providing assistance.

More to follow…