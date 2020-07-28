TWO of the committees set up to find a way for Gibraltar to work with Spain from January 1 met today at the Garrison Library.

The committees of were set up by the Memorandums of Understanding signed by UK, Gibraltar and Spain.

They concern law enforcement including police and customs and the environment in a different group.

Officials from the UK, Spain and Gibraltar were present at the meetings.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by Attorney General Michael Llamas for both committees.

The law enforcement meeting included the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and the Collector of Customs John Rodriguez.

CROSS-BORDER: Police actions on either side of the border cooperated in recent drug raids

Chief Scientist Liesl Mesillo headed the Gibraltar delegation in the environmental committee and will hold the chair for the first six months.

These two meetings followed the Citizen’s Rights committee meeting in early July.

“The atmosphere throughout was very positive and constructive with a genuine desire to move forward in a spirit of cooperation on the different areas under discussion,” said the Gibraltar Government.

“The meetings today complete the second round of meetings of the MoU Committees, the first having taken place in Algeciras in February.”

More meetings are expected to take place during the year to create a platform for good relations with Spain after the UK leaves the EU on January 1.

Police and customs cooperation has already led to the capture of various top drug smugglers and their property in Gibraltar and Spain.