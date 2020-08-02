CO-FOUNDER of the English Defence League (EDL), Tommy Robinson, has come in for scathing criticism from a top Spanish academic.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Robinson), released a video last week claiming that the level of persecution he has received in the UK for his far right views, has seen him move his family to the Costa del Sol.

He said that he had “found new schools for his daughters” and was in the process of fixing a “permanent relocation” for them.

TOP SPANISH ACADEMIC: David Casarejos

David Casarejos is President of the Council of Spanish Residents in the north of the UK and regularly writes for the Spanish Huffington Post.

He has now published an article that started: “We do not need a ‘hooligan’ who has been expelled from the political life and social networks of his country and who comes to use Spain as the basis of his new adventures.”

Casarejos, who started working in the UK under the ERASMUS scheme in 1998, openly criticised the 37-year-old’s double-standards for wanting to settle here as an immigrant.

He said it was curious that, “someone who would expel all the refugees from the UK and then apparently run to Spain for refuge.”

ONE ACTIVIST, FOUR NAMES: Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, Wayne King, Andrew McMaster and Tommy Robinson

In 2016, Lennon tweeted that, “I’d personally send every adult male Muslim that has come into the EU over the past 12 months back tomorrow if I could. Fake refugees.”

Casarejos, a Finance Business Partner at NHS Digital, also highlighted the extensive criminal record of the diminutive Luton man, suggesting that that alone would be a perfect reason for Spanish authorities to deport him in January, when the UK expects to leave the EU.

Yaxley-Lennon went on to contradict himself by later releasing another video claiming his home will, “always be England”, and then another claiming he was “moving to Gibraltar.”

Olive Press readers remained angry at the thought of the EDL founder and former member of the BNP being a neighbour in Spain.

Phil Oliver claimed: “He is an ultra right wing peddler of hate, I hope his family stays safe, as for him he is an oxygen thief and hopefully will get what he deserves.”

Kev Bastin said: “He is a VERY dislikeable right wing thug.”

Tony Ferguson quipped: “Gullible people have paid for this criminal to live abroad, couldn’t make it up.”

Daniel Arnold said: “From complaining about immigrants to becoming an immigrant himself, gotta love the irony.”

Yaxley-Lennon’s criminal record (courtesy of TommyRobinsonFacts.com)

2005 – Assault

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, for which he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, and assault with intent to resist arrest, for which he received a concurrent term of three months.



2010 – Assaulting a police officer

He was charged with assaulting a police officer during clashes at a poppy burning protest. After the fighting, a police officer was taken to hospital after trying to intervene in a 50 man brawl.



2011 – Rooftop protest

Yaxley-Lennon and EDL co-founder Kevin Carroll flew to Zurich to protest on the roof of a FIFA building that England were not allowed to wear poppies on their kit because of FIFA’s political symbol ban. They were fined £3,000 for their troubles.



2011 – Assault

Convicted of assault for an attack at an EDL march in Blackburn. After he was goaded for being a government and police informant, ‘Robinson’ launched into a verbal tirade against those protesting against him. He then proceeded to headbutt one of the march goers.



2011 – Riot

Guilty of leading a brawl that included 100 Luton Town football fans into a fight with Newport County fans. Fans were heard chanting ‘EDL till I die.’ For the crime committed, he was given a suspended 12-month prison sentence and banned from Luton football matches for 3 years.



2013 – Identity Fraud

‘Robinson’ was jailed for 10 months for travelling to the USA on his friend’s passport. He admitted the charge of possession of a false identity document with improper intention. The passport Robinson used was under the name of Andrew McMaster. He checked himself in on the way out from Heathrow airport however when he arrived in the USA customs officials took his fingerprints and realised he was using a passport that was not his own. Yaxley-Lennon has also used the name, Wayne King, in the past.



2014 – Mortgage Fraud

Yaxley-Lennon was sentenced to prison for 18 months for committing mortgage fraud with the crime dating back to 2009. After pleading guilty in November 2013 to committing £160,000 worth of mortgage fraud Robinson was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court.



2017 – Contempt of Court #1

He was given a 3 month suspended sentence after he admitted a contempt of court charge for attempting to photograph a juvenile defendant in a court case whilst having no right to do so. Court security had told Robinson not to film in and around the court as it would lead to his arrest. The 3 month suspended sentence could be activated within 18 months.



2018 – Contempt of Court #2

‘Robinson’ was given a 13-month sentence for contempt of court. He was arrested after Facebook live streaming outside Leeds Crown Court for an hour despite there being reporting restrictions on the case. Because he had a suspended sentence for the same crime the judge sentenced Robinson to 13 months in prison. Robinson pleaded guilty but was later released on bail after winning an appeal .

If any Olive Press readers spot Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, Tommy Robinson (or Andrew McMaster) in Spain, please get in touch with our main office on newsdesk@theolivepress.es