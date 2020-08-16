LEBANESE students living in Malaga have reacted to the crisis their home country faces after the massive Beirut explosion by starting to fund raise.

With 5,000 people wounded and 400 missing the youngsters took the initiative to dedicate their efforts to the cause.

Lebanese siblings, Rachel and Mohammed Mansour residing in Malaga started the NGO, Moramo and began with the project ‘Malaga to Beirut’ with the goal of raising €5,000 for the victims affected by the explosion.

Devastated city of Beirut

In an exclusive interview with Rachel, she said: “We could help the people in Lebanon from here by supplying them with essential goods (mostly used). We started raising money to pay for the shipping costs and then our family and friends in Beirut are volunteering to receive and distribute the goods to those who have lost all their belongings.”

Being of Lebanese origin, it was personally important to the Mansor family to be of aid with the help from the Spanish community.

“We witnessed many countries offering their support in the last days. I was touched by the posts about firefighters from Malaga in Beirut offering aid.” She told the Olive Press.

“Depending on the amount we raise, we will either have to personally finance a part of the shipping costs, or will have some money left to donate to the Red Cross of Lebanon. The Red Cross seems to be the best charity option in this situation. In all cases, we will be documenting our progress through photos and videos that we share on social media to offer transparency of our activities”.

“We have received many heartwarming messages from people in Malaga and all of Spain, many showing gratitude for having the opportunity to donate directly to the people affected by the crisis. We want to thank everyone supporting the cause and we encourage donations” She added.

For more information on how to donate, Visit their Instagram account: Malaga_to_Beirut.