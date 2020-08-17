HUNDREDS of anti-mask protesters took to the streets of Madrid to show their anger at COVID-19 restrictions yesterday.

The rally took place in Plaza Colon in the capital’s city centre in protest of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place such as mask wearing and business closures.

Many held signs and placards and were yelling ‘freedom’, ‘the virus does not exist’ and ‘we are not afraid’.

Of the approximately 200 anti-mask protesters according to AFP, many were in fact wearing masks, however many also chose to ignore government regulations.

“I have lived through Franco, I have lived through terrorists, I have never felt as oppressed as I do now,” said one of the protesters.

One protester told reporters: “I am here for the future of my son who is 40 years old, and for the future of all the young children.”

So far in Spain, almost 30,000 people have died from the virus.

The protest also joined by anti-vaccination and anti-police groups.