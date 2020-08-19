AN exhibition that looks at the identity of Gibraltar through art and photos will show throughout this year’s national festivities.

This is one of the few events that has survived the COVID-19 purge.

The usual rally at Casemates Square on September 10, music festivals and street parties were the first to be scrapped.

‘Our Gibraltar’ tries to bring together art and photographic work with a local theme.

A cool £2,000 top prize is up for grabs for the overall winner of the competition, provided by the Ministry of Culture.

The winner will be revealed on August 25 along with lesser prizes of £750 for photographs and art when Culture Minister John Cortes opens the exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery.

The event is being organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG).

The competition is being produced in association with the Gibraltar Photographic Society and the Fine Arts Association.

This resulting exhibition will be open to the public from August 26 to October 25 at the Casemates venue.