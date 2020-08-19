MALAGA has registered 183 new COVID-19 cases by PCR tests today.

It is slightly down from the 189 recorded yesterday but brings the total number of cases in the province to 5,059.

It is the province with the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the Junta.

Meanwhile, there have been six new hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, while one patient was sent to the intensive care unit.

It is a climb down from the 12 admitted into hospital yesterday.

There are currently 55 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Malaga, four of which are in the ICU.

There have been no significant new outbreaks (involving a cluster of three or more people), while 15 people have overcome the virus since yesterday.

Of the 5,059 registered cases Malaga has seen, some 4,093 have rid themselves of COVID-19, either at home or after receiving hospital treatment.

Meanwhile across Andalucia, there are 221 COVID-19 sufferers in hospital, 34 of them in ICUs.

Almeria is currently the worst-hit province with 69 hospitalisations and 14 ICU patients.

Huelva is the least affected with just seven patients in hospital and one in the ICU.

Cadiz has 22 in hospital, of which five are in the ICU, Cordoba 17 hospitalised, two in the ICU, Granada 21 hospitalised with two in the ICU, Jaen nine hospitalised with one in the ICU and Sevilla with 21 hospitalised with five in the ICU.