NERJA Council has announced that they are to close all public beaches from 12pm until 6am to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The move was announced yesterday by councillor Maria del Carmen Lopez in a direct effort to curb the inflating numbers of cases throughout the province.

Lopez, working under the recommendations of Councillor for Security Francisco Arca and the coronavirus task force, says that the move is designed to prevent the gatherings of young people or ‘botellons’.

The move comes as nightlife establishments have been forced to close their doors early, a factor that Lopez fears will encourage large groups of youngsters to gather on the town’s beaches after hours.

“We encourage the responsibility of all our residents in this difficult time,” Lopez said in a statement.

“We also ask for the vigilance of parents of minors to ensure that their children act responsibly.”

The regulations will affect the beaches of Playa de Burriana, Playa Carabeillo and Playa Torrecilla and will be closely monitored by law enforcement officers.

Sporting activities will also be prohibited out of open hours and fishing will only be allowed with the correct licences and while maintaining social distancing.

Nerja’s beach curfew comes as Marbella council announced on Tuesday that it will be closing its beaches from 9.30pm until 7am.