A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being found with two bullet wounds on San Pedro beach.

The 25-year-old was found lying in a field between two chiringuitos on La Gitana beach after being shot once in the leg and once in the buttocks.

The young victim was rushed to hospital where he is reportedly recovering well from his injuries.

Policia Nacional have taken over the investigation and are working with the theory that the shooting was related to a personal quarrel.

The man, of Ecuadorian origin, was found after 9:30pm last night.

A link to drug trafficking has so far been ruled out.

It comes after the first settling of accounts following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was recorded in Marbella more than a month ago.

A 27-year-old Brit arrived at the Hospital Costa del Sol with four shots to his legs but refused to cooperate with police.

He claimed he had been attacked by a Moroccan gang who robbed his watch before shooting him, but investigators believed the attack was a warning from a criminal gang.

Their theory would ring true when three gang members were arrested a month later.