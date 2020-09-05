THE HOT SUMMER will come to a spectacular end this Monday(September 7) as forecasters predict a stormy start to the week in the Valencian Community and Murcia region.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) says that storms or heavy showers at the very least might strike anywhere in the two areas after a warm weekend.

Aemet is predicting persistent rain from Monday through to Wednesday, with daytime temperatures varying between 20 and 28 degrees.

Overnight minimum values will range between 10 and 20 degrees.

Aemet said that it was too soon to say how severe any localised storms might be and it’s a view echoed by another weather agency, Meteored.

Their forecaster, Victor Gonzalez, said: “Everything really depends on how the storm and clouds will form over the Mediterranean Sea between the Balearic Islands and the eastern mainland.”

September 12 will see the first anniversary of the biggest storms to hit the area in 140 years.

Major floods lead to parts of the Vega Baja region of the Costa Blanca and the Mar Menor area of Murcia being declared as disaster zones.