11 ANCIENT graves have been uncovered in the latest excavations at Pobla de Ifach in Calpe on the northern Costa Blanca.

Student volunteers made the discovery as they focused on an area next to the church on the site of the medieval city ruins.

The team have now documented a total 67 tombs featuring the remains of Ifach residents dating back to the late 13th and early 14th centuries.

The Pobla de Ifach was created as part of the Kingdom of Valencia in the late 13th century when Christian forces took back the area from the Moors.

Under the support of the crown of Aragon, inducements were made to people to recolonise the area.

The best-preserved part of the site is at the northern end with 200 metres of wall still intact along with a bell tower.