A SPANISH boat has caused fury in Gibraltar after entering the British territory’s waters just metres away from homes.

The Aduanas vessel was filmed and pictured by residents today.

Images show several officers on the boat with one holding onto his gun in his holster.

The Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi reacting to the incident involving an Aduanas vessel said: “The blatant incursion of a Spanish customs vessel into our waters this afternoon was outrageous.

“The vessel with armed officers on board was metres from Waterport Terraces and from our runway.

“It was just in front of our own authorities. It was a clear and deliberate disregard of our jurisdiction, sovereignty and control.

“The GSD completely rejects this brazen and unwarranted incursion into our waters that can have no possible excuse.

“We call on the UK and Gibraltar Governments to make clear to Spain that this is entirely unjustified and unacceptable.”

The FCO has yet to comment on the incursion.

More to follow…