THE death of a cross-frontier worker in her 40s from COVID-19 has heightened calls for care when visiting Spain.

The authorities said the tragedy showed how deadly the virus could be as the RGP investigated a recent gathering of more than 20 people.

“The person in question was diagnosed and died in Spain where she was a resident,” said the government.

“We became aware of this death through persons who know the deceased.

“It has been confirmed through contact between the relevant medical authorities.

“We would like to express its most sincere condolences to her family, friends and work colleagues.”

As a result, the government reminded locals travelling to Spain to use face masks, keep social distances and wash their hands.

There are now nearly 800 active cases of COVID-19 in the Gibraltar Campo, a much higher number than in the first wave with 43 dead so far.

It has also been noted how the virus was spreading to over-70s with five elderly people infected at the moment out of a total of 21.

“This follows the trend where the younger generation contracted the virus and then passed it on to their parents and grandparents,” added the government.

The public health advice is that the elderly should try not to leave home and avoid contact with younger people.

It is now likely that more facilities will soon be available to help the over-70s as well as the Golden Hour exercise scheme.

AT RISK: Elderly are biding their time indoors during the pandemic

Crowd control

A police investigation into a gathering of more than twenty people could bring fines for those who were present.

The Royal Gibraltar Police reminded the public of rules under the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Restrictions on

Gatherings No.5).

These rules forbid gatherings of more than 20 people in public places or homes.

An amendment to the law on September 13 now makes it possible police officer to fines people who break these rules.

These could be given to those attending the gathering or who refuse to disperse.

The Commissioner for Police can also write to a person organising such a gathering so that it is not held.

Fines will also be written out to those who do not self-isolate when told to do by medical professionals.

“I ask that people fully cooperate by complying with current legislation, whether it is the wearing of a face mask, gathering in groups of less than twenty or being directed to self-isolate.” said the Commissioner of Police.

“We continue to do everything in our power to protect you, your family and the wider community by preventing the spread of the virus.”

CHIEF: Richard Ullger took over as police chief in June

Viewpoint

Finally, before the onset of a winter when COVID-19 could most ravage the world, a health survey is being launched.

The Minister for Health created an online Patient Satisfaction Survey to get feedback from users of the Primary Care Centre.

Samantha Sacramento hopes the concerns of its users will now be able to be brought forward over the next week.

“Having consulted with the department, I also wish to listen to the members of the public and would like to hear from them.

“They can give us the best first-hand information which comes from those who are actually using the service.

“This information will be vital if we are to continue to improve the quality that we provide.”

People who want to take part in the survey can do so online or by answering questions with Ministry of Health officials on 20007386.