THE largest flu vaccination campaign in Gibraltar’s history was launched today over its possible impact with COVID-19.

The programme is targeted mainly at children, vulnerable persons and the elderly.

Its launch coincides with fears that the flu and COVID-19 could cause a potentially dangerous combination this winter.

Children between the ages of two and 11 will be given the vaccine through a nose spray so no needles are involved.

Nurses will visit schools to offer the Fluenz Tetra vaccine to children whose parents give their consent.

Teenagers can be vaccinated from November 2020 if they have no separate medical conditions.

“The flu vaccine is particularly recommended for all persons aged 65 years or over,” said the Government.

“It is also strongly recommended for all persons aged between 6 months and 65 years who suffer from diseases which put them at high risk.”

The 2020 flu vaccine programme will start on September 28 for vulnerable people under 65-years-old.

Vaccinations will be given between 1pm and 6pm every working day.

Appointments can be made by calling 20052441 from 1pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Vaccinations for over-65s will start in October with details available soon.

Minister of Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento said, ‘I encourage everyone to take up the offer of the flu vaccine.

This year, more than ever before, it is important that we reduce the number of people suffering from flu.

“In this way we can focus all our attention and our resources on those who are COVID positive.

“If you are vaccinated against flu, you are actually helping us to fight COVID-19.”