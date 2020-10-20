THE COVID-19 lockdown has inspired an exhibition of creations with building blocks game LEGO.

With not much else to do during the three month period from March to June, young and old set themselves to building Lego creations.

Back then, a challenge was set by the Ministry of Culture to give individuals and organisations to start building their creations.

These will now be brought together in an exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall from November 16 to December 4.

“Lockdown was a difficult time for many and many were particularly creative during that time,” said Minister for Culture John Cortes.

“One of the ways that young and old alike passed time and expressed themselves was by the use of LEGO bricks.

“As a keen fan myself, ever since I was a child, I am particularly pleased that we are staging what I know will be a fascinating exhibition”.

The event will be open between 9am and 7pm at the popular event space on Main Street which features a Gibraltar flag in Lego at its entrance.

Cultural Awards

This year’s cultural awards will be streamed by the Ministry of Culture at the same time as the local TV channel, GBC.

According to the government, they ‘recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement, supporting the community’s cultural development’.

“The Cultural Awards are a celebration of our rich and varied Culture,” said Cortes.

“They recognise the importance of Culture in our community, and the contribution by so many – some during a whole lifetime.”

Pre-recorded at the Sunborn Hotel, the event will be shown on November 3 at 7.05pm.