CHILDREN trick or treating during Halloween could be ‘a recipe for disaster’ according to the authorities.

The Gibraltar Government fears that children going from house to house asking for sweets could help spread COVID-19 to the elderly.

Active cases dropped a bit to 129 today, although seven are now in hospital with three elderly persons still virus-stricken at their care home.

The government also said ravel outside Gibraltar would need ‘extra precautions’ with cases rising in Spain and the UK.

On the practice of trick or treating on and around October 31, the authorities have made an appeal to parents.

“This has become an established practice in Gibraltar over the years, particularly for children and young people,” said the government.

“It is obvious that having youngsters going door to door and coming into contact with elderly or vulnerable members of the community could be a recipe for disaster.

“Parents are urged to ensure that their children observe the advice on this issue and avoid placing weaker members of our community at risk.”

On travel, the authorities have warned people to make sure they know the rules and restrictions for every place they are travelling to.

“In the United Kingdom, there are now local lockdowns in different parts of the country,” said the government.

“Wales will have a ‘firebreak; lockdown as from 6pm (UK time) this Friday for 17 days.

“Northern Ireland will enter a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown period of tighter restrictions for four weeks.”

If the public do travel, they are urged to get screened for COVID-19 on their return by calling 200 41818.