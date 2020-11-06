AN Intercity RENFE high-speed train has derailed in the Malaga province, injuring four passengers.

The train was passing through the north eastern municipality of Teba when a number of its carriages left the tracks yesterday.

In a statement from railway operator RENFE, 43 passengers were aboard the Madrid – Algeciras train, including three staff members.

Rescue teams from the Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and volunteers worked alongside Firefighters from Antequera and Campillos to retrieve the passengers.

However the rescue attempt was made difficult thanks to heavy rainfall the previous night, leaving the track surroundings thick with mud.

“It has been one of the most complicated rescue missions I have seen,” said Cristobal Corral, Mayor of Teba.

According to the mayor, almost 50 centimetres of mud has made accessing the carriages difficult for even heavy machinery.

Thankfully, only four people suffered minor injuries, one of which being the train’s conductor.

It is thought that heavy rainfall had compromised the track conditions and played a key factor in the derailment but a full investigation is now underway.