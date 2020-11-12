TWO men have been arrested after £7000 worth of cannabis was found at two addresses in Gibraltar.

Searches at Churchill House and Varyl Begg led to the arrests by the RGP in a Drug Squad operation on November 11

A complete weed growing system was found at the home of a 26-year-old in Churchill House, near Witham’s Road.

The £2000 hydroponics tent was fully equipped with climate control, special lighting, irrigation and chemicals to grow the psychoactive drugs in the most efficient way.

Nearly £5,000 of weed was seized at this address along with some plants that were still in bloom.

He was arrested on cultivating cannabis plants, possession and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Secondly, an 18-year-old had his Varyl Begg home searched where hash and weed worth £2,175 was found.

Scales and wrappers used for dealing the illegal drugs were also found at the government estate.

The man was charged with possession with intent to supply and is currently on bail as investigations continue.

Beach debacle

In a separate incident the same day, five Spanish nationals were arrested on Eastern Beach after their boat landed there.

As they were suffering from hypothermia the four men and a juvenile were taken to St Bernard’s hospital for medical checks.

They were thought to be trying to import drugs and arriving in Gibraltar other than through a recognised border.

It is not known if any drugs were seized, however, as often these are ditched before going ashore.

The five were bailed to appear on January 13 while the RGP try to find out what happened.