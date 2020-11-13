STRUGGLING restaurants and taxis have joined forces in Murcia City to launch a home delivery service.

Hospitality businesses were shut across the Murcia region last Saturday(November 7) for at least a fortnight to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Regional restrictions also include the barring of travel between the region’s municipalities, leading to a crisis in the taxi sector.

Now in a mutually beneficial agreement in Murcia City, the hospitality association, Hostemur, has done a deal with Radio Taxi Murcia to deliver takeaway orders.

Any city restaurant that is a Hostemur member can take part in the scheme, with a single monthly invoice being issued by the cab company.

Murcia City will be divided into three payment zones and restaurants will have a dedicated phone number to call for a taxi.

Hostemur’s general secretary, Jose Maria Rubiales said:

“This will be a very valuable service for our members with competitive taxi fares, although that is not a cost they would have expected but for the closures enforced by the regional health ministry.”

