CORRECTION: A previous version of this article indicated that PCR tests would be needed to pass into Spain by land, the health checks have only been announced at airports and sea ports

A FINE of up to €6,000 will await any travellers arriving into Spain without a negative PCR test, the Government has warned.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya made the warning today as she explained that airlines are ‘recommended’ to check for the tests with each passenger, but that they would not be forced to do so.

But when passengers arrive in Spain, be it by sea or air, they will have to show their documentation and the PCR test.

If they fail to show the latter, they will have to be tested and will be handed a fine.

In an interview on Antena 3, Laya said ‘they are serious fines’, adding that they are designed as a deterrent and not as a cash ‘collection.’

“We want people to be committed and responsible with the effort to guarantee travel safety,” she said.

The Government announced earlier this week that people arriving into Spain from abroad, by air or sea, will have to show a negative PCR test from November 23 onwards.

It will apply to countries deemed ‘at risk’ and the test must be taken up to 72 hours before the trip.

Laya said it will apply to around 65 countries, including most European nations.

The measure comes despite only 0.08% of cases coming from international arrivals.

“Looking at the figures this is not a problem but we have to make sure it is not one in the future,” she said. “The measure hopes to create trust and gradually open up safe zones for travel.”