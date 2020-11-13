MALLORCA local Mads Mikkelsen has been tipped to replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the new Fantastic Beasts film.

Depp was axed from the cast of the latest Harry Potter spin-off when he lost his trial against The Sun newspaper, who called him a ‘wifebeater’ in 2018.

The court found the claims made about Depp, 57, were ‘substantially true’ following statements from his wife Amber Heard, 34.

After featuring in films such as Casino Royale, Mikkelsen is now director David Yate’s firm favourite to take over the role.

No stranger to the Balearic Islands, Mikkelsen snapped up a luxury pad in the heart of Mallorca several years ago.

Situated in the trendy Santa Catalina area, the Danish expat relocated several years ago with his wife Hanne Jacobsen.

Depp will still receive his eight-figure salary for his part in the film, despite the abuse allegations.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shot just one scene for the film before he was booted out of the line-up.

In September, Depp attended the San Sebastian film festival to promote his new film Crock of Gold about the Pogues singer Shane MacGowan.

While he was there, he told reporters when he met MacGowan he’d had Jameson whisky for breakfast and Guinness for lunch.

Depp has suffered with substance abuse and alcoholism for many years, a vice he used in his defence amid the abuse allegations.