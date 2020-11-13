IF you’re in need of something to look forward to – and right now, who isn’t? – then a trip away could be ideal.

Easyjet is giving customers the best excuse to beat the winter blues with a huge sale with discounts on flights and holidays.

In fact, the company has slashed prices by up to 25% off 500,000 flights for 2021.

The mammoth sale includes flights to and from Spain for under £20 – as well as trips to the UK, France, Italy and Greece.

All of the deals are already available on both the easyJet and easyJet Holidays websites and will be on offer until Tuesday, November 17.

However because there is limited availability you may want to be quick and get ahead to beat the crowds and bag the best bargains.

There’s a generous window of travel dates on offer too, with the discounts valid for travel until the 30th June 2021.

The sale comes at a great time for travel lovers- earlier this week drugs firm Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE announced that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective in preventing the disease after a large-scale clinical trial.

Since then, travel firms have reported a surge in both searches for holidays to popular holiday hotspots.

Flightfinding site Skyscanner noted a 48% surge for travel next year, compared to the week before the vaccine news came to light.

The website said that the searches were predominantly for travel during spring and summer in 2021, proving that the news of a vaccine had boosted confidence amongst wannabe travellers