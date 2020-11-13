RESTAURANTS across Andalucia can now stay open for deliveries until 11:30pm.

The Junta updated the new coronavirus restrictions yet again today, stating that residents can order food from the likes of Glovo or Uber Eats until 10:30pm.

The new rule comes after a slew of protests from the hospitality industry across the region, including in Malaga, Sevilla and Cordoba.

Previously, restaurants had to stop delivering food at 10:30pm, meaning they have been granted an extra daily hour of business.

They will still have to close to customers by 6pm.

The decree’s new caveat reads: “Restaurants can continue with their activity until 11:30pm, exclusively for home deliveries, establishing the deadline for placing orders at 10:30pm.”

No other rules have been changed, meaning the rule of six at tables continues to apply.

Hygiene measures such as a safe distance between tables or groups of tables must continue to be applied.

It is the third time this week the Junta has changed the new coronavirus rules after ordering that U16s could not play any sport past 6pm.

It quickly reversed that change within 24 hours yesterday.