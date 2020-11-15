A MOTHER has reported the attempted kidnapping of her son, aged eight, from outside a school in Palma de Mallorca.

According to police, two men approached the child at approximately noon on Friday, November 13.

The boy had just left the CIDE education centre in Son Rapinya and was making his way home for lunch.

The suspects pulled their vehicle up beside the boy and demanded that he got inside their car.

When the youngster refused, one of the men got out of the car, again asking the child to get inside.

The boy refused once more and ran to his mother’s workplace which was close by.

Investigators say the child’s testimony is ‘very credible’.

One of the suspects has been described as a Spanish man, approximately 35-years-old and with dark hair.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt at the time of the incident.

The car has been described as blue and small in size.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

In response to the attempted abduction, Policia Nacional will bolster up their patrols outside schools in the capital.

In recent weeks, there has been a spate of attempted kidnappings across Mallorca.

In October, a man attempted to kidnap two children as they were walking home from school in Montuiri.

Another man reportedly attempted to abduct a girl, 9, outside of an English academy in Santa Maria.