REAL Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could be in line for a shock move to French side Paris Saint-Germain as his Spanish contract comes to an end.

According to sports outlet, Goal, Ramos is in line to begin talks with the French champions as he enters his final year of his contract with the La Liga side.

Ramos, 34, is keen to continue his tenure at Madrid and is willing to take a two year contract on his current salary of just over €24 million per year.

However Madrid bosses are keen to negotiate finances in an effort to curb expenditures.

The French side has reportedly caught Ramos’ eye after offering a much more lucrative deal on a two year rolling contract.

Ramos also added fuel to the fire by missing a press conference leading up to his country’s tie with Germany tonight.

But according to PSG, Ramos is not on the cards, choosing to focus their attention on keeping hold of Mbappe and Neymar in a long term investment plan.

Ramos is due to begin talks with potential suiters in January as the transfer window opens for the 2021 season.

Spain line up tonight against group leaders Germany in a Group D clash in the Nations Cup at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla.