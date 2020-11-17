THE Valencian Community border is set to remain shut until December 9.

The closure came into force on October 30 in a move to reduce COVID-19 cases coming into the region.

It was initially imposed for a week and then extended twice until this Friday(November 20).

Speaking this morning(November 17), President Ximo Puig said:

“I am considering continuing with the closure and with the current situation it appears logical for an extension to happen.”

December 9 is already pencilled as a date when the night curfew could be ended in the Valencian Community.

It is also significant that it follows two back-to back bank holidays on December 7 and December 8 which will create a long weekend.

The rationale is to stop long-distance visitors from areas like Madrid coming to their second homes for an extended break, which is why December 9 is a key date.

“We will do an assessment of where we stand with the pandemic but the plan is to go through to December 9 with all of the current measures in place,” Ximo Puig added.