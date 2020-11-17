ANDALUCIA has detected 1,899 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, representing 238 fewer than Monday.

It’s another sign that the virus is stabilising in the region following stricter measures which came into force over a week ago.

It is the lowest daily case count since October 19, when 1,695 positive test results were counted.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. Se incluyen los positivos por PCR y test de antígenos. ? pic.twitter.com/ST5d2iH8eC — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) November 17, 2020

And for the second day in a row, the number of recovered (2,351), has outnumbered the number of new detected cases (1,889).

“The incidence rate is decreasing slightly in Andalucia and the recovered exceed the infections in the last two days, but it is still not enough,” said Junta president Juanma Moreno on Twitter.

“We will persevere. The virus has amply demonstrated its capacity. We cannot relax for a single minute.”

His comments come as today also marks the second deadliest day of the pandemic in the southernmost region as 89 people lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Junta.

The deaths had been falling since reaching the highest of the pandemic last Tuesday when 95 people died from the disease in a 24-hour period.

Granada, the hardest hit province, recorded the most deaths Tuesday with 34, followed by Cadiz with 15, Sevilla with 10, Malaga with nine, Jaen with eight, Cordoba with six, Almeria with five and Huelva with two.

In terms of new cases, the 1,899 recorded today are 956 fewer than the number recorded seven days ago (2,845).

Sevilla, for the sixth day in a row, recorded the most cases, with 476, followed by Cadiz with 421, Malaga with 320, Jaen with 181, Granada with 166, Cordoba with 136, Almeria with 110 and Huelva with 80.