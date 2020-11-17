A SKELETON found within part of the ancient castle in Guardamar del Segura has revealed a gruesome death.

Found in 2019, the bones were exhumed from the pit in which he was thrown into and forensically examined.

Sources tell us that studies show the man “died violently, having documented multiple marks of stab wounds.”

Carbon-14 dating carried out has made it possible to place the moment of death in the second half of the fourteenth century, coinciding with the War of the Two Pedros, a feud in which Guardamar played a prominent role.

