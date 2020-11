AN earthquake has rumbled along the Costa del Sol tonight.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the quake measured 3.1 on the Richter scale.

Experts said the natural phenomenon occurred some 74km below the earth’s surface.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 8:57pm, was in Fuengirola.

The 112 emergency service said it did not received any calls reporting shaking or material damage.