A BUSINESSMAN has been arrested for the fraudulent sales of a number of luxury sports cars through a dealership in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The 49-year-old Spanish man was arrested after a tip off from an associate business of suspicious activities following the disappearance of a high end vehicle.

The Police were alerted after the manager of a luxury car dealership in Puerto Banus, Marbella, that used the accused man’s premises in return for a percentage of the sale of any cars, complained that one of their cars had disappeared.

It is thought that the accused sold the vehicle without the notification to the dealership, pocketing the balance and falsifying documentation.

The man is also accused of selling the same vehicles to multiple buyers, plus the sale of fleet vehicles without the permission of their owners.

One of the vehicles involved in the investigation is a 50,000, custom Mitsubishi Evolution rally style car, as well as numerous Mercedes, Audi and BMW models.

Police officers entered the property under operation Luxury II and seized a number of vehicles including the Mitsubishi, plus high end computers, powerful motorcycles and 6,000 in cash.

The accused was detained on charges of fraud, document falsification and misappropriation.